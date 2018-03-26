Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira handed England call-up

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has been called up to the England under-20's squad to face Portugal on Tuesday.

Vieira, who was a key part of the squad who retained their Toulon Tournament crown last summer, will go straight into the squad to face Portugal.

The 19-year-old kicked the winning spot kick against the Ivory Coast but following a breakthrough year with the Whites has found recent first-team opportunities at Elland Road hard to come by.

Vieira will be hoping a good showing for his adopted country will give Paul Heckingbottom the chance to see him in action and force a return to the Leeds starting eleven.

United stopper Will Huffer was also due to be involved but after picking up an injury had to pull out early last week.

England's match with Portugal takes place at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium at 7pm on Tuesday 27 March.