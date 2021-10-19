Leeds matchday pubs and bars: 10 of the best places to grab a pint before watching Leeds United at Elland Road

2. The Midnight Bell

If you’re coming from afar and want to sample the local produce, look no further than Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub, the Midnight Bell. You can try a pint of the Midnight Bell, a rich dark ale, or taste the Leeds Best or Yorkshire Gold in picturesque surroundings, as the pub boasts beautiful oak beams and ancient brickwork, as well as what they term ‘Leeds’ best beer garden’. Located at 101 Water Lane, the Midnight Bell opens at 11am on Saturdays.

Photo: James Hardisty