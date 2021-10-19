Leeds matchday pubs and bars: 10 of the best places to grab a pint before watching Leeds United at Elland Road

Whether you're gathering to discuss the line-up before kick-off or blowing off steam after a sore defeat, a good watering hole is central to many fans' matchday experience.
Luckily, Leeds is full of amazing bars and, with plenty to choose from, there's something for everyone - home and away fans alike.
From hardcore fan hangouts to sports bars easily accessible from the station, we pick ten of the best places to drink on matchdays.
1.
Leeds United fans celebrate in Box, city centre.
Photo: Nick Potts
2. The Midnight Bell
If you’re coming from afar and want to sample the local produce, look no further than Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub, the Midnight Bell. You can try a pint of the Midnight Bell, a rich dark ale, or taste the Leeds Best or Yorkshire Gold in picturesque surroundings, as the pub boasts beautiful oak beams and ancient brickwork, as well as what they term ‘Leeds’ best beer garden’. Located at 101 Water Lane, the Midnight Bell opens at 11am on Saturdays.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Toast bar
Toast bar is a great spot to grab food on a matchday. Leeds fans will feel right at home here as a homage to Bielsa and his bucket welcome you to a delicious matchday experience. Offering a range of plates, from quesadillas and Philly fries to hot dogs and fish finger sandwiches - there’s something for everyone at this centrally-located sports bar. Located on Wellington Street, Toast opens at 12 noon on Saturdays.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. The Cross Keys
Also situated in a historic building is the Cross Keys, where Loiners have drunk beer for over 200 years. This pub truly loves beer, with a range of local ales and Belgian bottles on offer, but they also have a fine selection of wines if that’s your matchday tipple of choice. Located at 107 Water Lane, the Cross Keys opens at 12 noon on Saturdays.
Photo: Simon Hulme