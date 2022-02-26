Russia and Poland are due to play in Moscow on March 24 in the World Cup qualifying play-offs, with the winner set to face whoever triumphs in the Sweden and Czech Republic game.

But a statement posted on social media by Klich and other members of the Poland side has made clear that they will not take any part in the game.

They also expressed support for Klich's compatriot and fellow international player Tomasz Kedziora, who plys his trade at club level with Ukrainian Premier League club Dynamo Kyiv.

"We, the players of the Polish national team, together with the Polish Football Association, decided that as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, we do not intend to play in the play-off match against Russia," read the statement.

"It is not an easy decision, but there are more important things in life than football. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian nation and our friend from the national team, Tomasz Kedziora, who is still in Kiev with his family."

Since the Russian invasion began refugees have been flooding across the Ukraine border into neighbouring Poland, where nine reception centres have been set up to receive them.

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza also Tweeted: "In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic.

BOYCOTT PLANNED - Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich and his Poland team-mates say they won't play their World Cup play-off game against Russia. Pic: Getty

"No more words, it's time to act."

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski, added: "I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues."