In July Davis made a season-long loan switch to the Championship side with a view to a permanent transfer this summer, but despite involvement in four of their first five league games the 22-year-old left-back struggled with a hamstring injury and then fell out of the picture completely thanks to the form of Jordan Zemura.

Davis was back in the side in November, playing four games in a row, and then spent another spell on the sidelines before Parker involved him in three of the last five fixtures.

The former Morecambe youngster, who won the Professional Development League and the Premier League 2 second flight titles with Leeds Under 23s, has benefitted from his growth off the pitch according to Parker.

"I think the main thing for Leif is probably him believing," the Cherries boss told DorsetLive.

"He is also feeling more settled, definitely. I've seen someone grow a lot, not in terms of his technical game, but in his mentality and in his mindset.

"He is a young boy who has probably never been in and around it consistently at first-team level and the demands and pressures which come with it. I think Leif will be the first to say that he struggled early on with that. But fair play to him. If there is one thing that he has shown is big character."

While Davis is not yet able to lay claim to a starting place when Parker has all of his left-sided options available, he has significantly narrowed the gap between him and Zimbabwe international Zemura.

UPWARD TRAJECTORY - Leeds United loanee Leif Davis has overcome early struggles at Bournemouth to impress boss Scott Parker. Pic: Getty

"He has done extremely well," Parker said.

"It is probably very harsh for him not to be in the starting team at the moment. The gap between him, JZ and the others who could play there is a lot more closer to be fair. Full credit to Leif. I have big praise for him, he has done very well."

Davis was one of a number for whom an Elland Road future looked unlikely when they departed on loan either last summer or before the club's return to the Premier League and although Parker is not yet ready to declare a firm intention to make a permanent deal a reality, he says Davis is doing his chances little harm at present.

"It's possible. I think it is possible," said Parker.

"I think there is (an option to buy). I don't know the full details of the agreement we have. Obviously, at this moment it is a loan, but of course, the way Leif is going on the upturn - he's doing everything right."