Wright cast his verdict on the 23-year-old USA captain following England’s 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday evening, heaping praise upon the Leeds man’s young shoulders on the ‘Wrighty’s House’ podcast.

In discussing the USMNT’s resolute approach to their FIFA World Cup Group B stalemate with the Three Lions, Wright singled out Tyler Adams for his performance at the base of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, the way the USA played I felt that they were so organised.

"But for me, that Tyler Adams – in fact flowers for Tyler Adams, because you know when he went to Leeds and you see him play a little bit you think ‘man, this guy looks like he can handle it here’. But I watched him in the first game against Wales, that was a very easy game for him. But in that game yesterday [vs England], I got [N’Golo] Kante vibes in the way he was snuffing and intercepting tackles, I got that kind of vibe.”

"Now, people are going to say ‘oh you’re comparing him to Kante – I'm not. I haven't seen somebody that good at what he's doing for a long time in that position since that Kante sort of vibe. If there's something over there. He's over there, snuffing it out. He’s like how Kante was, the ball’s almost like a magnet for where the problems are going to come where they happen and ‘bam’ he snuffs it out. He was fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe that [in] Tyler Adams, Leeds have got a proper player,” Wright added.

Adams joined in a £20 million transfer from RB Leipzig this summer, choosing to move on from the Bundesliga club in order to challenge himself in the Premier League. Since joining England’s top flight, Adams has endeared himself to Leeds supporters with his whole-hearted displays and has earned the captaincy of his country, bestowed upon him by coach Gregg Berhalter for the World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad