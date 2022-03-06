Leeds United handed double relief in Premier League relegation fight after Leicester City loss
Leeds United have been handed some welcome relief in their Premier League survival bid on the back of defeat at Leicester City.
The Whites fell to a fifth-consecutive league loss in Saturday's clash against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium which marked new boss Jesse Marsch's first game in charge.
The reverse left fifth-bottom Leeds just two points clear of the drop zone and third-bottom Burnley then blew the chance to make inroads on Saturday afternoon when they were beaten 4-0 by visiting Chelsea.
Bottom-of-the-table Norwich City also lost 3-1 at home to 15th-placed Brentford who kicked further clear in addition to 14th-placed Newcastle United who recorded a 2-1 win at home to Brighton but second-bottom Watford then had the chance to move just one point behind Leeds in Sunday's clash at Arsenal.
However, Roy Hodgson's side fell to a 3-2 reverse, despite having equalised through a sublime acrobatic strike from Cucho Hernandez after Martin Odegaard had given the Gunners a fifth-minute lead.
Bukayo Saka fired Mikel Arteta's side back ahead in the 30th minute and Gabriel Martinelli made it 3-1 seven minutes after the break.
Moussa Sissoko then set up a tense finale by netting a second for the Hornets in the 87tth minute but the Gunners left with all three points.
Watford stay four points behind Leeds having now played the same amount of games.
Marsch's Whites are one point ahead of fourth-bottom Everton but Frank Lampard's Toffees have three games in hand and the Merseyside outfit are in action on Monday night away at Tottenham.
