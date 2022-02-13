Marcelo Bielsa's 15th-placed side fell to an extremely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday which left the Whites six points clear of the drop zone, headed by third-bottom Norwich City who have played a game more.

Bottom-of-the-pile Burnley then had the chance to go level on points with Norwich - and with games in hand - but Sean Dyche' s Clarets fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Sunday's visitors Liverpool for whom Fabinho netted the only goal of the game.

Burnley stay nine points behind Leeds, and now having played just two games less but Clarets boss Sean Dyche is optimistic his side will be able to climb the table.

SETBACK: For Burnley and boss Sean Dyche, centre, via a narrow defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday, above. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

"Frustrating one from our point of view," said Dyche to Match Of The Day about the Reds reverse.

"We were very good throughout, particularly first half.

"That was a good performance against top class opposition but we didn't take our chances.

"I was pleased with the performance today. Sometimes you have to forget where you are in the table because that performance will lead to more.

Leeds are also seven points ahead of second-bottom Watford having played the same amount of games.

However, fourth-bottom Newcastle United earlier made more inroads on the Whites by recording a 1-0 victory at home to Newcastle United thanks to Kieran Trippier's thumping free-kick.

The Magpies are now just two points behind Leeds having played the same amount of games.

The Whites are one point ahead of Everton who have played a game less but Bielsa's side have two games in hand on 14th-placed Brentford who are one point above them.

Crystal Palace sit 13th and three points ahead of Leeds but having played one game more.