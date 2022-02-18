Leeds United given new TV date for re-arranged Aston Villa clash and Norwich City game moved
Leeds United's postponed clash at home to Aston Villa has been re-arranged for a midweek night in March, with a knock-on effect to the home clash against Norwich City.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were due to host Steven Gerrard's new side on Tuesday, December 28 but the game was postponed due to a small outbreak of coronavirus cases within the Whites squad.
The fixture has now been re-arranged to take place on Thursday, March 10 with a 7.45pm kick-off and the game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.
Leeds were due to take on Norwich City at Elland Road the following Saturday in a 3pm kick-off on March 12 but the league hosting of the Canaries has consequently now been moved to the following day for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, March 13.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.