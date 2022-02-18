Leeds United given new TV date for re-arranged Aston Villa clash and Norwich City game moved

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were due to host Steven Gerrard's new side on Tuesday, December 28 but the game was postponed due to a small outbreak of coronavirus cases within the Whites squad.

The fixture has now been re-arranged to take place on Thursday, March 10 with a 7.45pm kick-off and the game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Leeds were due to take on Norwich City at Elland Road the following Saturday in a 3pm kick-off on March 12 but the league hosting of the Canaries has consequently now been moved to the following day for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, March 13.

MARCH VISIT: For Steven Gerrard, above, and Aston Villa to face Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.