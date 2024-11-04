Leeds United’s fans have their say on the weekend’s win against Plymouth.

Leeds United swept Plymouth Argyle side with a rapid nine-minute blitz - but what did the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s 3-0 win at Elland Road against Wayne Rooney’s side.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds were completely dominant from kick off and the only surprise was that it took 30 minutes to break the deadlock via a Dan James super strike from outside the penalty area.

And eight minutes later, at 3-0, the game was won following close-range efforts from Joel Piroe and Brendan Aaronson, both following penalty-area chaos as, for once, Leeds created their own luck.

The stats tell the story – 78 per cent possession, 23 shots to nil, nine corners to nil. Illan Meslier not needing his hands all game. For once, Leeds were able to rest players in the final third of the game and replace with three debutants – Joshua Guilavogui, Charlie Crew and Sam Chambers – with the first two even managing attempts at goal.

Once again Ao Tanaka was excellent. Joe Rothwell also excelled in possession and the defensive unit was solid although rarely occupied in a defensive capacity.

The only criticism I could level was that the scoreline should have been improved in the second half.

A comfortable, controlled, well-managed performance by the best team in the league.

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.

ANDY RHODES

With Plymouth’s away record this season, this game was always going to go one of two ways – either be a big home win or bring back horrible memories of the 0-1 vs Wigan.

Fortunately, Leeds were in no mood to help the Championship’s worst travellers. Wayne Rooney’s game plan was not going to work. Parking the bus only works until you concede and, in this case, he had no Plan B.

Three goals in eight first-half minutes meant that Leeds would extend their unbeaten run to eight games. Daniel Farke seems to be managing the ongoing injury crisis well.

With three games this week, squad rotation is key and, having got the job done early this weekend, Farke will have had one eye on Millwall in the week.

It was good to see Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson amongst the goals, while the strike from Dan James will boost his confidence again.

There is a long was to go in this Championship season but, so far, Leeds are showing that last season’s form can be repeated.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

DAVID WATKINS

Yet again, we saw a huge gulf in class between the best and worst in the Championship this season.

Leeds took 15 minutes to perfect their approach to a packed Plymouth defence but then the goals flooded in. A devastating eight-minute spell just after the half-hour mark settled the game. Dan James, back to his very best from the start, was set up by Willy Gnonto who collected a weak, headed clearance from a Rothwell corner.

James’ first touch wasn’t perfect but, stretching, he got plenty of power into his shot and it sailed inside the left post. Three minutes later DJ again got behind the Pilgrims’ defence.

His cross was blocked and rebounded to Ao Tanaka who fired a shot into the turf before if struck a defender. That dropped the ball at the feet of Joel Piroe and he poked home.

Minutes later, it was DJ again putting the ball into the box, Piroe’s back-heel came off a defender but Brenden Aaronson followed up and tapped home.

Leeds had 23 shots to zero from the visitors which really tells the story.

Leeds are doing exactly what you’d expect of the best side in the division, seeing off the worst with a clinical efficiency. Long may it continue!

Man of the Match: Dan James.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds produced a first half that literally blew Plymouth away and goals from Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson took them second in the Championship table.

With Jayden Bogle suspended, Sam Byram came in as right-back as expected. Piroe kept his place leading the line. James passed a late fitness test to play.

Leeds started brightly, forcing Plymouth to defend desperately. The opening goal took a little time to come but, when it came, it was well worth the wait, James smashing the ball past Grimshaw. Three minutes later, Piroe made it two and within five minutes Aaronson made it three. A fantastic first half by Farke’s men.

The second half didn’t produce the same as the first as Leeds were content to play it out and give minutes to youngsters Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew who nearly made it four near the end. New free transfer Joshua Guilavogui also showed he can be an asset in midfield. Strong in the tackle and an eye for a good pass forward.

A very good first half and another clean sheet that will delight Daniel Farke. Plymouth, like Sheffield United, didn’t have one shot on target.

Man of the match: Dan James.

MIKE GILL

As expected, United put in a near-perfect performance against injury ravaged Argyle.

Plymouth won the toss and opted to make Leeds change ends, and this was probably their only successful decision of the afternoon! For the first half-hour, the Pilgrims mounted a rearguard action but failed to make any progress themselves, rarely venturing as far as the halfway line.

What followed was a blistering seven-minute period, which brought the Elland Road crowd to its feet. First, Dan James hit a long-range shot into the top corner. The Welshman looked to have pushed Willy Gnonto's pass too far before he unleashed a fine effort.

Three minutes later, Joel Piroe stayed alert when Argyle failed to deal with Ao Tankaka's bouncing shot. The Dutchman toe-poked the ball past a confused and demoralised Plymouth defence.

On 39 minutes, Brenden Aaronson made it three with a well-taken effort after more tic-tac-toe in the penalty area.

No further goals were added but there were consolations as satisfactory debuts were given to Sam Chambers, Joshua Guilavogui, and Charlie Crew, who was very unlucky not to score.

A sterner challenge awaits in London on Wednesday but the Whites will be up for it.

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.