Leeds United fans issue verdicts on Marcelo Bielsa and relegation threat after Everton blow

@D_I_N_G: I think Bielsa may have lost it.

@Josh_T95: Teams that go down have prolonged spells of being terrible and that’s just not us. It’s been a hard watch and questions need to be asked both of the board and Bielsa at the end of it. But I’m just not convinced at all that we’ll go down. It’ll be close and this will definitely be remembered as a car crash of a season, but if narrowly staying up is the worst it gets while we’re up here, I’ll take it and hope things get better moving forward.

@Ell__LUFC: Come on Leeds United family, we have a duty to give the lads and Bielsa our support, we will keep fighting until the very end.

@VincentsVein: Don’t think a change of coach is the answer. A change of approach next season, definitely. It’s Bielsa’s first troublesome season in 4 years and we’ve been ridden with injuries. Classic case of be careful what you wish for.

@urraca95: Nobody is bigger than the club at the end of the day - and that includes Bielsa.

@JaysonBoocker: We live in an environment of throw away and replace nowadays. I love Bielsa and would much prefer moderate success with him than gambling on more success with someone else. However, there comes a point where his methods won’t be as effective. No one knows when that is. It’s gamble.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Marc Atkins.

@HelvetiLeeds: Like many, I'd have him stay at Leeds forever and reckon we'd do better next season if he did stay. However, I think if the 49ers takeover happens at the end of the season, he'll be gone. Don't think they'll want a manager with as much 'say' in things as Bielsa going forward.

@AndrewMudge: At least Bielsa has some credit in the bank. His refusal to change things around a bit or just his mindset is going to be our downfall though. He’s coached these players to the elite of their ability, now some changes need making.

@Ijw2691: All Leeds fans know what Bielsa has done for this club, however we have been hammered and embarrassed by Man U two out of the last three matches….will he be able to adapt the team and the tactics to stop this happening again? I am sadly not sure he will!

@PilotGeorgie: I've never watched murderball, seen them training, know their fitness or what's in a player's head... So I can get frustrated at the team, but if you think the next coach will be any better.. Think again!

Leeds United look deflated following Michael Keane's goal during the Whites' 3-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@Johlufc: Oh ye of little faith, stay strong brothers. In Bielsa we trust.

@Anderlaroo: Nobody can do a better job than Bielsa between now and the end of the season. I want Bielsa to stay, but only if he is willing to commit beyond one year. You can’t have a project when the coach is on a rolling contract.

@Dumbforsp: Bielsa looked lost on the side of the pitch and devoid of ideas. The players on the pitch looked the same too. Too many experiments that haven't worked and dare I say it a squad who are lacking belief.

