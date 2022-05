Leeds United will discover their final opponents ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season later today.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town will face off in the Championship Play-off Final at Wembley Stadium after beating Sheffield United and Luton Town respectively.

The Whites have failed to beat Forest in their previous five attempts (L2 D3), while they have won six of their last nine meetings with the Terriers.