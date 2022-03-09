Hjelde limped out of the final seconds of the game against Everton at Goodison Park, having come on to replace the injured Stuart Dallas.

Last week he went under the knife but Marsch has been given good news on the 18-year-old's potential recovery time.

"The immediate feedback was that it was not so severe and they trimmed up his knee really well, it hasn’t reacted, no swelling, he's got full range of motion," said the head coach.

"He's walking without a limp. It will be a matter of weeks, not months."

Centre-half Hjelde made the move to Elland Road in the summer from Celtic, having experienced Scottish Premiership football on loan with Ross County last season. He made his first team breakthrough in January in the FA Cup, playing in his natural position, and then featured at left-back against West Ham and Everton.