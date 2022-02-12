Injury-hit Leeds United dealt huge blow as Stuart Dallas becomes latest concern

United's utility player has seemed almost indestructible amid a flurry of injury complaints suffered by Bielsa's preferred players this season, with Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips all accepting extended stints on the sidelines during the Whites' second season back in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has played every minute of United's Premier League campaign so far and has played a vital role in Bielsa's response to the LS11 injury crisis, filling in for no less than five positions on both sides of the pitch across defence and midfield.

In the early stages of the Whites' Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday afternoon, Dallas took a heavy challenge from Toffees winger Alex Iwobi.

The Ulsterman was seen clutching his leg in the immediate aftermath, but initially opted to carry on.

In the eighth minute though, Dallas went down and received medical attention on the pitch.

The full-back appeared to be holding the hip and thigh area as he hobbled off the pitch to make way for Leo Hjelde.

