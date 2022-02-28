The 48-year-old American arrives a little over 24 hours after Bielsa's sacking, with Leeds sitting 16th in the Premier League with 12 games remaining. Club owner Andrea Radrizzani said on Sunday he felt the time to take action had come, due to the club's precarious position in the table and their recent results.

Marsch has been out of work since his December sacking by Leipzig, with whom he stayed for just five months and 14 Bundesliga fixtures.

He was already lined up as a potential successor to Bielsa this summer, having been earmarked for the role last year in case Bielsa walked away after the 2020/21 season, and the Whites have simply accelerated their plans.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terms were agreed quickly between the two parties, leaving just the red tape of work permits to be finalised. Marsch has signed a deal at Elland Road running until June 2025 and he has five days in which to prepare for his first game in charge of the Whites - a trip to 13th placed Leicester City who are four points clear of Leeds, albeit with three games in hand.

The YEP understands Cameron Toshack, son of former Real Madrid and Wales boss John Toshack, will be Marsch's assistant. His full staff is yet to be announced as the club are still arranging work permits.

Director of Football Victor Orta said: “We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter. Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well.

“We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.”

STRAIGHT IN - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch takes charge of his first game at Leicester City on Saturday

CEO Angus Kinnear added: “We are really pleased to have quickly secured the services of our first-choice head coach.

“Whilst the short-term objective for Jesse is obvious, we believe he has the courage and ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created over the last four years and elevate the performance of the club over the long-term. He had a great deal of success with New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg and has demonstrated during our many meetings that he is a great fit with the footballing culture of Leeds United.

“At this challenging time, it is important that the club remains united from top to bottom. The fans have been amazing throughout Andrea’s tenure and we have no doubt they will unite behind Jesse and ensure the team quickly returns to winning with style.”