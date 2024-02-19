Leeds United rivals Sunderland on brink of major decision after handshake snub and training ground revelation
Beale has spent less than two months at the helm but has already found himself at odds with Stadium of Light supporters after a run of difficult results, elimination from the FA Cup by local rivals Newcastle United and most recently what appeared to be a handshake snub as Trai Hume was substituted from the field.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 by ex-boss Mowbray's Birmingham City at the weekend, their sixth defeat in a dozen matches since Beale's arrival, which was announced shortly after the club had beaten Leeds 1-0 on Wearside under caretaker coach Mike Dodds, who is expected to resume charge until the end of the season. During the latter stages of last weekend's game at St. Andrew's Stadium, full-back Hume appeared to extend an arm in Beale's direction following his withdrawal, however the manager did not reciprocate failing to acknowledge the defender's presence.
Beale later released a statement in which he claimed he did not realise Hume had made an attempt to shake hands, whilst applauding the player's professionalism, however supporters were already angered by the clip which went viral on social media.
Beale's tenure has been tumultuous to say the least, agitating supporters with comments made in press conferences, in addition to inconsistent form on the pitch. According to the Sunderland Echo, back-to-back defeats by struggling duo Huddersfield Town and Birmingham has spelled the end for Beale, who is understood to have left the club and did not take training on Monday morning.