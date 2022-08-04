Ahead of the new Premier League season, Leeds United has released their away kit for the 2022/2023 campaign.

The Yorkshire-based club have once again teamed up with world famous brand Adidas to produce the new away strip, which is inspired by kits from their rich history.

Leeds United away kit 2022/23 (Pic: Leeds United)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What does the new Leeds kit look like?

A detailed description of the new kit is available on the official Leeds website , and says: “This eagerly awaited strip for the new season is a contemporary design that sees our classic club colours of yellow and blue reimagined in a bespoke tie dye print.

“The explosion of pulse yellow blended with a dark blue for the shirt is a modern take on some of our iconic yellow kits from the 70s and the colour coordinated club crest sits proudly on the chest.

“The collar of the shirt is a classic V-neck with a ribbed trim, with matching ribbed sleeve cuffs as you work your way down the arm. Once again, the shirt will feature our front of shirt sponsor SBOTOP, along with our recently announced sleeve partner for 2022/23, Wish.

“The shorts and socks are the same dark blue colourway as the shirt and they are a regular fit made from 100% recycled polyester, with an interlock mesh ventilation.”

Leeds’ new jersey also comes equipped with a moisture-absorbing fabric to keep you dry with a minimum of 60 percent recycled content across the board.

Where can I buy the new kit?

The new kit can only be purchased online at the Leeds United online store from Thursday, and be quick to act as the club warn it is in limited supply.

Season ticket holders and members had the opportunity to buy the kit for an hour prior to the general sale release at 9am on Thursday morning.

An adult jersey for both men and women will cost £65, and shorts are an additional £25.

Because the Leeds sponsor, SBOTOP, is a betting and casino company, a youth top can not have the sponsor on it, and it will cost £50.

When will Leeds wear it?

Fans of the club, who famously reached the semi-finals of the Champions League many years ago will not have to wait long to see the team wear the new kit, with the club confirming they will wear the kit on their trip to St Mary’s as they take on Southampton on Saturday, 13 August.

What are the expectations for Leeds this season?

Despite some pundits recently commenting saying they’re doomed for relegation due to the loss of Raphina and Phillips, it just doesn’t look likely.

Yes, they’ve lost their most dangerous attacker and their midfield maestro, but they’ve re-invested well with the signings of Tyler Adams and more.

Perhaps the most underrated signing also goes to Leeds, who pulled off the signing of exciting winger Luis Sinisterra, who joined from Feyenoord.