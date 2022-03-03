Leeds United announce Jesse Marsch’s backroom team including new Mark Jackson role

Marsch was unveiled as United's new head coach on Monday evening following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and the new boss will be assisted by Franz Schiemer and Cameron Toshack as well as Jackson.

Schiemer, 35, was Marsch's assistant head coach at former club Red Bull Salzburg.

As a player, he made over 150 appearances for Salzburg winning 25 caps for the Austrian national team.

NEW SET UP: At Leeds United, centred around new Whites head coach Jesse Marsch, centre. Picture by LUFC.

Former Swansea City coach Toshack also joins the new-look set up having left his role as head coach at Cypriot First Division side Pafos FC in October 2020.

Marsch will also be assisted by United's current under-23s head coach Jackson who will move up to first team duties.

Former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City player Andrew Taylor now will step in as interim under-23s head coach.

Taylor joined the Whites from Sunderland in 2021 after spending several years as part of the Black Cats first team staff.

The new backroom team will be in place until the end of the season.