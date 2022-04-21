Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-1 win against Barnsley at Elland Road in April 1998. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

'Leeds absolutely pummelled us' When the Whites trounced the Tykes

"Leeds absolutely pummelled us."

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:30 pm

The honest words of Barnsley manager Danny Wilson after watching his side beaten 2-1 by the Whites at Elland Road in April 1998. "Overall I don't think for one minute we deserved to get anything out of the game." he admitted. Striker Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink set Leeds on their way before his 20 minute effort was cancelled out by a goal out of nothing 60 seconds from the break when Gjorgi Hristov to beat Nigel Martyn with a rasping shot. United dominated the second half and the winner finally came in the 80th minute when Adrian Moses hammered the winning goal past his own keeper under pressure. Hristov compounded Barnsley's frustration by earning himself a late red card. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 2 Barnsley 1

Gary Kelly prepares to clear the ball ahead of Barnsley's Darren Barnard.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales

2. Leeds United 2 Barnsley 1

Striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink rises at the far post to head Leeds in front.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Leeds United 2 Barnsley 1

A fantastic photo caught on camera by snapper Bruce Rollinson as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink puts Leeds United ahead.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Leeds United 2 Barnsley 1

Barnsley goalkeeper David Watson looks behind as Hasselbaink scores the goal.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Danny WilsonLeedsBarnsleyElland Road
Next Page
Page 1 of 4