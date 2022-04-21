'Leeds absolutely pummelled us' When the Whites trounced the Tykes

The honest words of Barnsley manager Danny Wilson after watching his side beaten 2-1 by the Whites at Elland Road in April 1998. "Overall I don't think for one minute we deserved to get anything out of the game." he admitted. Striker Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink set Leeds on their way before his 20 minute effort was cancelled out by a goal out of nothing 60 seconds from the break when Gjorgi Hristov to beat Nigel Martyn with a rasping shot. United dominated the second half and the winner finally came in the 80th minute when Adrian Moses hammered the winning goal past his own keeper under pressure. Hristov compounded Barnsley's frustration by earning himself a late red card. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook