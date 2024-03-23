Leeds United's home form this season has been out of the ordinary to say the least. Under Daniel Farke, the Whites are unbeaten at Elland Road and with just four home league games remaining, could go an entire season unbeaten if they keep up their current run.

Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Southampton stand in their way as Leeds could become only the second team since the division became a 46-game championship to go an entire league campaign without a defeat on home turf.

Nevertheless, Leeds' current haul of 49 points from 19 matches is more than Farke's title-winning Norwich City mustered in 2018/19 and equal to the tally accrued by Farke's Championship-lifting Canaries a second time in 2020/21. Additionally, Leeds are only one point from matching their points tally at Elland Road during the 2019/20 promotion campaign under Marcelo Bielsa, and have already equalled the number of wins the Argentine managed at Elland Road that season.

To put Leeds' achievements at 'Fortress Elland Road' this season into perspective, the YEP has dug into the archives and compiled a list of the 11 best home records in Championship history, dating back to 1988/89. Should Leeds somehow find a way to win all four remaining home matches, they will eclipse those who have gone before as the best home side in the annals of the second tier.