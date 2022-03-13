Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1: Reaction after Joe Gelhardt bags late winner in Elland Road epic
Leeds United face a massive Premier League clash against Norwich City at Elland Road today - and you can keep up to date with all the developments from LS11 here.
The Whites and Canaries are approaching the contest having lost their last 11 league games between them, Leeds falling to a sixth-consecutive defeat via Thursday night's 3-0 reverse at home to Aston Villa.
The setback in new boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge left Leeds fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than third-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Everton.
The Clarets then blew a chance to make inroads by falling a 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, a game in which Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card.
Norwich continue to prop up the table and Dean Smith's Canaries fell to a fifth consecutive league loss on Thursday evening after being beaten 3-1 at home to Chelsea.
The Canaries are six points behind Leeds having played the same amount of games.
Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1: Reaction and recap
- 2pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Two sides have lost their last 11 league games between them
Dean Smith reaction
“They were the better team first half, we were the better team second half. “Unfortunately I had to make a change at half-time again. We did the same on Thursday, we can’t string two halves together for a consistent performance at the moment and that’s been disappointing. “We are where we are in the table because of both boxes. Even the opportunties we had in the first half our quality wasn’t quite right whether it was the final pass or the finish and the chances we gave away we’ve contributed to as well.”
Jesse Marsch - asked how he feels....
“I feel like I played 96 minutes. There’s a lot of emotion in the late stages of the match. I heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road, it was certainly an incredible experience. My family are here for the first time today. For them, for me, for everyone, moving forward together and understanding exactly what this is. I’m trying to learn about this city, these people, this club, and help it transition into football that can be successful moving forward. Regardless of the result - the three points are valuable - the performance was strong. The ideas and tactics of how to play together were much better than both of the last games, certainly better than Villa, even better than Leicester. It’s a big step forward - not just points but clarity on the pitch tactically.”
Crazy crazy game. A big group of fans singing Leeds ae falling apart again in the South Stand. Incredible.
Amazing scenes
That was like nothing else. Joffy has the biggest smile ever.
FULL TIME!!!
WOW!
Norwich free kick
90 + 7: Krul going up
INCREDIBLE SCENES!!!
90 + 4: JOFFY MAKES IT 2-1! Taps home from a Raphinha cross, never seen Elland Road erupt like it