Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1: Reaction after Joe Gelhardt bags late winner in Elland Road epic

“I feel like I played 96 minutes. There’s a lot of emotion in the late stages of the match. I heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road, it was certainly an incredible experience. My family are here for the first time today. For them, for me, for everyone, moving forward together and understanding exactly what this is. I’m trying to learn about this city, these people, this club, and help it transition into football that can be successful moving forward. Regardless of the result - the three points are valuable - the performance was strong. The ideas and tactics of how to play together were much better than both of the last games, certainly better than Villa, even better than Leicester. It’s a big step forward - not just points but clarity on the pitch tactically.”