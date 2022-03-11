Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3 recap: Reaction after Whites woes deepen, Junior Firpo off injured

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game at the helm on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.

The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.

Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road tonight.

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Leeds United will face Aston Villa tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Keep up to date with all the events from LS11 here.