Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3 recap: Reaction after Whites woes deepen, Junior Firpo off injured

Leeds United face Aston Villa at Elland Road tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge - and you can keep up to date with all the evening's events here.
Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game at the helm on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.
The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.
Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road tonight.
Keep up to date with all the events from LS11 here.
Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3: Reaction and recap
Last updated: Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 19:43
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- New boss Jesse Marsch’s first home game
- Leeds fifth-bottom, two points clear of drop zone
- Patrick Bamford to return from the bench
- One change for Leeds, Forshaw replaces Klich
How we expect Leeds to line up
Good evening from Elland Road
So important to think of the bigger picture - tonight’s programme cover.
Angus Kinnear on Leeds United’s need to evolve
Jesse Marsch’s first programme notes
Liam Cooper on Bielsa, Marsch and his ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury
Players arrive to check out the pitch
Villa first out, only a handful of them though
Leeds players arrive
Klich, Koch and Meslier the first out. Followed by Meslier.
Bamford here
As expected. His comeback night, off the bench.
A nice wave from Joffy
As a young fan shouts his name.