Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3 recap: Reaction after Whites woes deepen, Junior Firpo off injured

Leeds United face Aston Villa at Elland Road tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge - and you can keep up to date with all the evening's events here.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:17 am

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game at the helm on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.

The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.

Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road tonight.

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Leeds United will face Aston Villa tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Keep up to date with all the events from LS11 here.

Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3: Reaction and recap

Last updated: Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 19:43

  • 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • New boss Jesse Marsch’s first home game
  • Leeds fifth-bottom, two points clear of drop zone
  • Patrick Bamford to return from the bench
  • One change for Leeds, Forshaw replaces Klich
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 11:03

How we expect Leeds to line up

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 17:16

Good evening from Elland Road

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 17:19

So important to think of the bigger picture - tonight’s programme cover.

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 18:03

Angus Kinnear on Leeds United’s need to evolve

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 18:09

Jesse Marsch’s first programme notes

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 18:16

Liam Cooper on Bielsa, Marsch and his ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 18:20

Players arrive to check out the pitch

Villa first out, only a handful of them though

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 18:25

Leeds players arrive

Klich, Koch and Meslier the first out. Followed by Meslier.

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 18:26

Bamford here

As expected. His comeback night, off the bench.

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 18:27

A nice wave from Joffy

As a young fan shouts his name.

