Leeds United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa reaction after latest blitz at Elland Road

Need more from the players?

“I don’t see it the way you are suggesting. I also haven’t done for them what you say either way I propose a style of play that they can take forward and that allows for a positive cycle. In this moment it is very difficult for us to impose our way of playing and I need to not understand that the same way a style of play is developed and is effective and that means the coach interpreted the reality well but when the opposite happens I have to admits what I am proposing is not working.”

But it’s not your fault?

“I sincerely don’t see it that way. Our way of playing has two great needs that there is a press in the opponents half that prevents the ball getting to their forwards cleanly so when the opponents forwards receive the ball that they find themselves uncomfortable because the pass that found them was made difficult and in the last three games that hasn’t happened, we didn’t manage to press well to their build up, we made enormous efforts but it didn’t work so the passes that came from back to front, they could always pick them and in that case it is not easy for the lime to recover in the efficiency of the ball because to be just with the response, when you press and you defend going forwards, the press needs to be good so the defence has options to anticipate and recover the ball and that is not happening, our players are making enormous efforts to obstruct their build up and despite that the opponents are managing to circulate the ball well and after with that ease to fine their forwards it becomes difficult for us to sustain, this explanation makes he players exempt because when you propose something that the players are not able to take forward they lose culpability”

Do the players remain convinced?“

If I measure the effort I have to say yes but if I look at what we get and what we don’t get I can’t deny that we don’t get what we used to get. But when the players give their all physically and with so much effort clearly I have to think that what I am proposing, it is not that they don’t want to do it, it just that they are not managing to do it and sincerely I say it with complete honesty, it’s not the lack of decisiveness or implication. When a process doesn’t give the expected results it is natural that the one who takes it forward starts to lose confidence so it is a consequence that is expected due to it being not as effective as it used to be, it becomes more difficult. The positive things are contagious but also the negative things, When something comes out well there is a lot more confidence an to do it and when something is not well there is confidence and its less easy to do it.”

60 goals conceded now - have to improve that or could be relegated?

“The amount of goals we have conceded, of course it has a decisive influence on the results we obtain. No team can think in progressing within the competition if you have defensive weakness that is so manifested like ours. But I insist what I think that what is lost is the efficiency in how we play, it’s not only a problem in how we defend but in the initial function of the team. We don’t defend good or bad depending on the last line of the team and we also don’t attack well or good depending on on the offensive line, we are a team where one thing conditions the other and that link has stopped being efficient. We had as a distinctive group the speed in the transactions that is to say we attacked without it preventing us defending when we lost the ball and we could defend without it preventing our attack, now the transitions are very difficult for us and it’s not because we are running less, it’s not a thing linked to the lack of desire but that is costing us so it’s difficult for us to recover the opponent and it’s difficult for us to retain possession so we are with the ball but without the capacity to damage the opponent and when we lose the ball we are in some way facilitating attack of the opponent.”

How frustrating is it?

“The problem is not sure to the absence of the players, with the totality of all the players the thing would have been less difficult but it’s clear that we shouldn’t have it down to the absence of the players. There is something that is evident, in the game against Manchester United we managed to defend very well with Forshaw as the CDM, Klich ad then Rodrigo. That same midfield didn’t manage to have a good recovery against Liverpool and today when we played with seven players with a more defensive profile in the first half - Ayling, Llorente Pascal, Junior, Koch, Dallas and Forshaw a back for and a three midfielders with a more defensive profile, we didn’t defend better. And so I decided on a more defensive profile and when I go with an offensive profile we still concede goals and attribute the characteristics of the players and the results to the players.”

Does this feel like the adversity after Forest and can you draw strength on coming through that period?“

“I don’t think that they are comparable moments, a competition where we were within the best teams within the 6-7 best teams but we are in competition where that reality changes. Of course this situation is serious and any team that accumulates successive defeats cannot maintain the confidence in what they are doing or the confidence in the coach. What am I trying to say to you? That if I evaluate the effort of what they are giving I feel completely backed up by what the team is trying to do because they are giving their all they have effort and dedication but clearly I cannot ignore that those who make an effort and don’t get anything in return, yes and yes they start to have doubt in what they doing. It’s not a question between the team and I, it’s the question of the reality that we are constructing and that are trying to general we need to impose what we are intending and we are not managing to do it, there is also a thing that is not a justification in no way. The games against Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle the Newcastle game was a very good game on our part they don’t reflect the same situation as this one. and this situation is earmarked by the fact that we have faced three of the best teams i the Premier League, In no way am I justifying the results because the results continue to show that the team is not stable, its not he same as succession of difficult opponents and losing those games then against a different type of opponent, but whilst making this explanation of course what i am saying doesn’t have consistency or has a relative consistency because in those three games we have conceded 14 goals so it is fine about he power of the opponents but these opponents don’t win by this margin very often. So what I am saying is that am not confused in what I am trying to say.”

Do you have confidence you can turn it around this season?