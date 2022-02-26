ANOTHER ROUT - Leeds United were beaten 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road and have conceded 20 goals in five games. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur - Graham Smyth's player ratings from Elland Road horror show

Leeds United suffered another heavy defeat with a 4-0 beating at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 3:20 pm

For the first time in Marcelo Bielsa's tenure his players were booed by Whites supporters after a first-half capitulation that left them trailing 3-0. Spurs were comfortable in the main and although Robin Koch and Raphinha struck the post, Illan Meslier was called upon to make a number of important saves. Son Heung-Min's late second half goal made it 20 goals conceded in five games.

The result leaves them winless in six and deepens relegation worries with 12 games left of the season.

1. Illan Meslier - 8

Made big saves to stop things from getting worse. Left high and dry by his team-mates on too many occasions.

2. Luke Ayling - 4

Powerless to prevent Spurs from tearing Leeds apart in the first half. Had his hands full with Son. Off target with a good chance.

3. Junior Firpo - 3

Struggled defensively against a very good attack. Eventually withdrawn.

4. Diego Llorente - 3

A defensive horror show. Let Kane run off the back of him to score, didn't get a foot in for Kulusevski's goal, lost Son for the fourth

