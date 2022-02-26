For the first time in Marcelo Bielsa's tenure his players were booed by Whites supporters after a first-half capitulation that left them trailing 3-0. Spurs were comfortable in the main and although Robin Koch and Raphinha struck the post, Illan Meslier was called upon to make a number of important saves. Son Heung-Min's late second half goal made it 20 goals conceded in five games.