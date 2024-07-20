6 . Junior Firpo

9 - Probably the night's star man, deployed as a left wing back. An easy close-range finish for his goal but did the hardest bit by getting into the right position to convert Mateo Joseph's cross. Bombed up and down the left flank, several neat turns and also some good defensive work with some important interceptions and tackles. Looked in excellent nick and couldn't have done much more to impress. Photo: Richard Sellers