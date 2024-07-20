Daniel Farke’s Whites were on the front foot from the off and went ahead after just 12 minutes through Junior Firpo who converted from close range after a Mateo Joseph cross. Leeds took a 1-0 advantage into the interval and doubled their advantage just after the hour mark through a neat finish from Georginio Rutter after Town failed to clear a Crysencio Summerville corner.
Summerville then squandered a fine chance to bag a third when racing away one-on-one only to fire wide but Leeds hit the back of the net one last time in the 90th minute through youngster Sam Chambers who blasted home a powerful finish from the edge of the box.
Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from the Exercise Stadium where Harry Gray, younger brother of Archie, was also handed a Whites debut from the bench.
1. Illan Meslier
7 - Very little to do in the first half and did what was needed when called upon. Photo: George Wood
2. Dan James
8 - Deployed as a right wing back and a very impressive display. Full of energy and his usual lightning pace, at both ends of the pitch. Went very close to scoring. Photo: Alex Burstow
3. Ethan Ampadu
7 - Named as captain and a steady away display at centre back as part of two different back threes before and after the break. Maybe not heading back into midfield after all? Either way, a class act. Photo: Richard Sellers
4. Joe Rodon
7 - Pretty similar to Ampadu, a solid enough display at the back in his first outing in front of fans since his permanent switch from Tottenham. Plenty of pointing about and calling instructions from an early stage. One of the definite leaders within the group. Photo: Richard Sellers
5. James Debayo (right)
8 - Very impressive on a big occasion for him upon handed a start at centre-back. Looks a very promising young defender. Photo: Richard Sellers
6. Junior Firpo
9 - Probably the night's star man, deployed as a left wing back. An easy close-range finish for his goal but did the hardest bit by getting into the right position to convert Mateo Joseph's cross. Bombed up and down the left flank, several neat turns and also some good defensive work with some important interceptions and tackles. Looked in excellent nick and couldn't have done much more to impress. Photo: Richard Sellers
