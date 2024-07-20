Lee Sobot's Leeds United player ratings v Harrogate Town: Pair score 9/10, handful of 8s, few 6s

Leeds United recorded a 3-0 victory in Friday night’s pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town – but how did we rate the performances?

Daniel Farke’s Whites were on the front foot from the off and went ahead after just 12 minutes through Junior Firpo who converted from close range after a Mateo Joseph cross. Leeds took a 1-0 advantage into the interval and doubled their advantage just after the hour mark through a neat finish from Georginio Rutter after Town failed to clear a Crysencio Summerville corner.

Summerville then squandered a fine chance to bag a third when racing away one-on-one only to fire wide but Leeds hit the back of the net one last time in the 90th minute through youngster Sam Chambers who blasted home a powerful finish from the edge of the box.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from the Exercise Stadium where Harry Gray, younger brother of Archie, was also handed a Whites debut from the bench.

1. Illan Meslier

2. Dan James

3. Ethan Ampadu

4. Joe Rodon

5. James Debayo (right)

6. Junior Firpo

