Lee Bowyer: Fans memories of a talented talisman

Lee Bowyer celebrates scoring against Liverpool during the FA Carling Premiership clash at Anfield in April 2001. Leeds won 2-1. PIC: Getty

The words of midfielder Lee Bowyer in a recent YEP interview during which he also recalled his stand out memory of his playing days with the Whites.

"My best memory was AC Milan. Scoring in the 91st minute and the place just erupted. We had the attitude we were never going to lose. When you have got that - and hard work - then you’ve got something special."

Bowyer proved to be a key player in the club's famous European exploits around the turn of the century having signed for the in 1996 by Howard Wilkinson for £2.8 million, which at the time was a record for a British teenager.

He would go on to make 265 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, scoring 55 goals.

And he played a key role as the Whites became the talk of Europe thanks to a Champions League run which saw him score crucial goals against Anderlecht, Milan and Barcelona.

Indeed he was voted player of the year by supporters in 2000/01, an accolade he had previously won thanks his performances during the 1998/99 season.

Your YEP asked the Elland Road faithful for their memories of a player who epitomised the spirit of Leeds United.

This is what they had to say of a Leeds United number 11 whose playing days straddled the Wilkinson and O'Leary eras:

NRM (@nrmarwood) - "Got to be that goal against AC Milan at home, poured down all night and I was sat on the front row of the family stand and I was absolutely drenched. But I loved every minute of it."

JJWillo (@oldpeacock01) - "Last minute goal at home to Derby to complete the 4-3 comeback."

GS (@bigbadg123) - "Last minute winner down at Southampton. Made up for going to old Dell year before having my ear drum bust in first minute of game / having my beer taken off me getting on coach / losing 1-0."

Dean Bromley - "One of the best since the Revie era."

Glen Barrey - "I can't believe how much energy he had, brilliant player."

Marc Foss - "My favourite player to have worn the shirt in my lifetime. Tireless, committed and with an eye for goal - just the perfect midfielder for us."

Michael Bentley - "End to end player, one of the best, didn't care about big name teams or players, just ran rings around them."

Joe Robinson - "One of my favourite Leeds players growing up. Gave everything every time he stepped on the pitch."

Baz Walker - "For me had it all, pace, could tackle, eye for goal, never gave the ball away easy. Probably what stopped him being one of the best was his temperament."

Fergal Timmon - "Always loved him as a player."

Martin Dalton - " 100 per cent every game. Left nothing on the pitch and feared nobody."

Richard McGlynn - "Quality player who would walk into today’s team."

Mark Sanderson - "Just the goal against AC Milan is enough to make him a legend."

David Hebblewhite - "Gave his all every game."

Aaron Herring - "When we beat Lokomotiv Moscow 4-1 at home. He scored two and was easily his performance in a Leeds shirt."

Paul (@GravPa) - "Loads, absolutely loved him. A proper midfielder. Box to box, had a nasty streak, could pass, had vision & scored goals. Derby at home sent me tumbling down the stairs on the Kop with dozens of others. Then ended up on blue railings hailing the comeback! One of my best memories. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes."

Stuart Ingham-Smith (@smith_ingham) - "Bowyer starting and finishing the scoring in the 6-0 Champions League victory over Besiktas. What a night that was soccer ball. He never stopped running."

bremnerbowyerbatty (@xxLizziedollxx) - "Arguably the best midfielder in the country 99-02. Sentiment for Speed aside, Bowyer's the best no11 I've seen live in a Leeds shirt 1990-present. All round drive, commitment + passion, my favourite Leeds player ever."