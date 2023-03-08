'Leaving the comfort zone' - Leeds United man Diego Llorente breaks silence on January loan exit
AS Roma defender Diego Llorente has spoken about his Leeds United departure at the end of January
Making a guest appearance on Spanish station Radio Marca Donostia ahead of Roma’s Europa League knockout tie with Real Sociedad, former La Real and Leeds defender Llorente has recounted his time at both clubs, and what he has found under Jose Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico.
The 29-year-old is in line to face his former club in the Round of 16, and could make his first start under Mourinho since joining the Italian side on loan from Leeds in the January transfer window. Despite limited minutes so far, something the Spaniard acknowledges, Llorente’s time at Leeds may already be up with an €18 million option included in his Roma loan, which is expected to be exercised.
"Well in the end I have not had many opportunities [at Roma] either, the paths have obviously separated, I was in a Premiership destination which is quite different from what it was like in La Real [Sociedad] and well now the paths are meeting again [Roma vs Real Sociedad].
"They already played in Leeds [mid-season friendly], I greeted all the teammates and now they are meeting again in a tie which will be very nice,” Llorente said.
The Spain international did not feature for Leeds back in December when Real Sociedad visited Elland Road in a mid-season friendly during the World Cup break. Llorente had injured his hand during the club’s tour in Oliva Nova and was forced to sit out the match Leeds ultimately won 2-1.
Reflecting on his time at Elland Road, Llorente said: “Yes well as I said before they were a few years a little bit strange with all the theme of the pandemic, of the stop-start [season] without the fans, it was a little strange.
"I was very happy, but in the end my objective has always been to improve day by day, to try to gain new experiences, not to be satisfied, leaving the comfort zone that we footballers often feel comfortable with and with which you feel like you are not advancing and well, it was a mixture of all of them,” Llorente added, discussing his decision to seek a new challenge having fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road.