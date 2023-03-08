News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Leaving the comfort zone' - Leeds United man Diego Llorente breaks silence on January loan exit

AS Roma defender Diego Llorente has spoken about his Leeds United departure at the end of January

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Making a guest appearance on Spanish station Radio Marca Donostia ahead of Roma’s Europa League knockout tie with Real Sociedad, former La Real and Leeds defender Llorente has recounted his time at both clubs, and what he has found under Jose Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico.

The 29-year-old is in line to face his former club in the Round of 16, and could make his first start under Mourinho since joining the Italian side on loan from Leeds in the January transfer window. Despite limited minutes so far, something the Spaniard acknowledges, Llorente’s time at Leeds may already be up with an €18 million option included in his Roma loan, which is expected to be exercised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Well in the end I have not had many opportunities [at Roma] either, the paths have obviously separated, I was in a Premiership destination which is quite different from what it was like in La Real [Sociedad] and well now the paths are meeting again [Roma vs Real Sociedad].

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Diego Llorente of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Diego Llorente of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Diego Llorente of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"They already played in Leeds [mid-season friendly], I greeted all the teammates and now they are meeting again in a tie which will be very nice,” Llorente said.

The Spain international did not feature for Leeds back in December when Real Sociedad visited Elland Road in a mid-season friendly during the World Cup break. Llorente had injured his hand during the club’s tour in Oliva Nova and was forced to sit out the match Leeds ultimately won 2-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on his time at Elland Road, Llorente said: “Yes well as I said before they were a few years a little bit strange with all the theme of the pandemic, of the stop-start [season] without the fans, it was a little strange.

"I was very happy, but in the end my objective has always been to improve day by day, to try to gain new experiences, not to be satisfied, leaving the comfort zone that we footballers often feel comfortable with and with which you feel like you are not advancing and well, it was a mixture of all of them,” Llorente added, discussing his decision to seek a new challenge having fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Diego LlorenteEuropa LeagueJose MourinhoElland Road