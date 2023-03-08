Making a guest appearance on Spanish station Radio Marca Donostia ahead of Roma’s Europa League knockout tie with Real Sociedad, former La Real and Leeds defender Llorente has recounted his time at both clubs, and what he has found under Jose Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico.

The 29-year-old is in line to face his former club in the Round of 16, and could make his first start under Mourinho since joining the Italian side on loan from Leeds in the January transfer window. Despite limited minutes so far, something the Spaniard acknowledges, Llorente’s time at Leeds may already be up with an €18 million option included in his Roma loan, which is expected to be exercised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well in the end I have not had many opportunities [at Roma] either, the paths have obviously separated, I was in a Premiership destination which is quite different from what it was like in La Real [Sociedad] and well now the paths are meeting again [Roma vs Real Sociedad].

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Diego Llorente of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"They already played in Leeds [mid-season friendly], I greeted all the teammates and now they are meeting again in a tie which will be very nice,” Llorente said.

The Spain international did not feature for Leeds back in December when Real Sociedad visited Elland Road in a mid-season friendly during the World Cup break. Llorente had injured his hand during the club’s tour in Oliva Nova and was forced to sit out the match Leeds ultimately won 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his time at Elland Road, Llorente said: “Yes well as I said before they were a few years a little bit strange with all the theme of the pandemic, of the stop-start [season] without the fans, it was a little strange.