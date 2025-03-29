'Least we deserve' - Swansea City boss suggests Leeds United victory would have been unjust result
The Swans clinched a late draw against Leeds thanks to Zan Vipotnik's 96th minute equaliser, dashing United's hopes of a post-international break bounceback.
Leeds thought they had scored the game's decisive goal shortly before the end of normal time as substitute Willy Gnonto rifled in. However, it was Vipotnik and Sheehan who would have the last laugh.
Speaking after the match, the ex-Leeds midfielder turned temporary Swansea boss said: "I think it's the least we deserved if I'm quite honest. We had a nightmare start to the game, we didn't start well, 1-0 [down] but you find out a lot about your team and I think we can go in [at half-time] two or three-one up.
"In terms of how we played the game today, I think a point is the least we deserve."
Brenden Aaronson's opener after 35 seconds put Swansea on the back foot but Harry Darling restored parity, capitalising on an Illan Meslier handling error midway through the second half.
"Elland Road, one of the best teams in the league, if not the best, toughest ground to go to," Sheehan added, complimenting his side's performance on Saturday afternoon.
"Between me and my staff we watched 10 of their games so we knew what they wanted to do, but after 30 seconds, knowing what they want to do and stopping it is a totally different thing. After that I thought we got to grips and then the first half we were outstanding and really, really disappointed not to go in ahead."
