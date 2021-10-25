An early goal from Hee Chan Hwang put Wolves in the driver's seat and they were unable to conjure up too much else to trouble Leeds keeper Illan Meslier throughout the fixture.

Leeds had 63 per cent of the possession and 18 shots to Wolves' eight, although both sides mustered four on target apiece.

As the second half wore on Leeds pressed forward with more intensity, leading to chances for Joe Gelhardt who drew a fine save from Jose Sa, fired wide of the target from an acute angle and then went on a bulldozing run into the area where he was fouled.

Rodrigo converted the resulting spot-kick to send Elland Road into raptures and Leeds then looked for a winner, Gelhardt making another dangerous run that ended in a shot deflecting wide of the target.

The game ended 1-1 and Dendoncker admitted it was a difficult encounter for Wolves, but one they were in control of after the break. His comments echoed those of manager Bruno Lage.

“It was a tough game,” said the midfielder.

“We scored after 10 minutes and automatically you go back a little bit.

IN CONTROL - Leander Dendoncker of Wolves believed his side controlled Leeds United in the second half at Elland Road before conceding from a late penalty. Pic: Getty

“We struggled to maintain the ball and then obviously we know Leeds play with a lot of energy and they went attacking. Especially in the first half they were dangerous.

“I don’t think they were that dangerous in the second half, I think we controlled them.

“Obviously it’s tough when you defend the entire game and try to keep the good result because it would have been the fourth win in a row. You get a last minute goal against you and it’s really hard to take."

The two most controversial moments in the game were a tackle by Romain Saïss on Raphinha that left the Brazilian with an injury and led to comments from pundits and ex referee Dermot Gallagher suggesting it was worthy of a red card, and the stoppage time penalty.

Dendoncker was adamant it was the wrong decision from referee Robert Jones.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty, I think he barely touched him," he said.