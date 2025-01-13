Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew could spend the rest of the season on loan in League Two with a promotion hopeful closing in on a loan deal.

Doncaster Rovers are keen on adding the 18-year-old to their ranks in the January transfer window. Rovers sit seventh in the table under the management of Grant McCann and remain in the FA Cup thanks to a shock win over Championship Hull City at the weekend.

Crew is highly rated by Leeds but first team opportunities have been scarce this season due to the competition for places in the centre of midfield. Club captain Ethan Ampadu, Japan international Ao Tanaka, loan signing Joe Rothwell and veteran Josuha Guilavogui have all been ahead of Crew in the pecking order.

Although Daniel Farke handed the Welsh international prospect his senior debut in a Championship win over Plymouth Argyle earlier this season, that four-minute cameo is the sum total of Crew's first team involvement on the pitch. He was an unused substitute for the Carabao Cup defeat by Middlesbrough and was not named in the squad for the FA Cup win over Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Crew could travel for a medical and to complete the move in the next couple of days. A Thorp Arch academy graduate, he began training with the senior side last season having caught Farke's eye and was taken to Germany for the first team pre-season training camp. Crew is already capped at senior level for Wales.