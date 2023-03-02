The Irish club released a brief, but brusque, 41-word statement on Thursday evening which read: “We are disappointed to have discovered the “Opposition Analyst” of a certain club hiding filming our training session today as we prepare for tomorrow night’s game. Needless to say he was removed and the incident will be reported to the FAI.”

The incident mirrors an occasion whereupon former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa took blame for a club employee who was apprehended whilst watching Derby County’s training, prior to a meeting between the two teams in the Championship.

Then-Rams’ boss Frank Lampard did not take kindly to the perceived infraction, nor did the English Football League which governs the second tier. Leeds were fined £200,000 for the affair, which Bielsa insisted on paying himself.

Subsequent to the incident at Derby’s Moor Farm training centre, Bielsa held an extraordinary, in-depth press conference to illustrate the detail of his match preparation, insinuating any insights gleaned from surreptitious spectating would have been negligible.

Waterford’s statement declines to name which team the detained opposition analyst is employed by.