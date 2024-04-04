Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moore was substituted during Ipswich's 3-2 win over Southampton on Easter Monday with McKenna now revealing the on-loan Bournemouth man suffered a back spasm and has been unable to train with the rest of the squad since.

“He suffered a back spasm and he hasn’t been able to train with the lads yet," McKenna told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"Knowing Kieffer he won’t want to rule himself out, but he’s a doubt for the weekend," he added.

Moore has scored six goals in 12 appearances since returning to Portman Road and has started all but one of his dozen outings for the Suffolk side this season. Should he be deemed unavailable for the derby against Ipswich's closest rivals and play-off hopefuls Norwich, youngster Ali Al-Hamadi is likely to take his place in the starting lineup.

Leeds sit one place and one point below league leaders Ipswich in the Championship table and will know whether McKenna's side can be overtaken by the time the Whites kick off against Coventry City this weekend. Leeds are scheduled to play at 3pm, shortly after Ipswich's encounter at Carrow Road comes to a conclusion.