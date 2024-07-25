Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest transfer news from across the Championship

We're approaching the final month of the summer transfer window and most Championship clubs still have business to complete. As such, with the window shutting on August 30, the next few weeks promise to be interesting as clubs make their final moves.

Leeds United have completed four new signings with Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell and Joe Rodon arriving at the club and they'll be pushing to add more fresh faces to Daniel Farke's ranks before the deadline. Others, though, have already made wholesale changes to their playing groups and are still keeping their options open as the start of the season approaches.

With that in mind, we round-up some of the latest news from around the league.

Baggies bag McNair

West Bromwich Albion have secured a deal to sign Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair on loan from MLS side San Diego. The versatile defender will remain with the Baggies until December 31, when he will join up with San Diego ahead of the next MLS season.

McNair was released by Middlesbrough at the end of the season after making 219 appearances for the club.

"West Bromwich Albion is a very good club and one I’ve always admired," he said after signing.

“I know a lot of lads who have played here in the past and they’ve all said good things about it. I’m really happy to be here. I’ve played in the Championship for the last seven years so I’ve got a lot of experience in this division.”

Rosenior finds new job

Ex-Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has found a new job following his surprise dismissal by the Tigers at the end of last season. Rosenior led Hull to the brink of the play-offs before being relieved of his duties and he has been linked to a host of positions in the Championship since.

However, he has now taken over at French club Strasbourg, penning a three-year-deal to replace Patrick Vieira. Strasbourg are part of the BlueCo group that also owns Chelsea and he'll be keen to build on the success he found with Hull.

“I am happy to join Racing, a historic French club, with supporters renowned for their passion and loyalty,” he said upon joining the Ligue 1 side. "I will do everything to make the Meinau proud of its team and its players. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Lazio want Bellingham

Serie A outfit Lazio are eyeing up a move for Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, according to reports in Italy. Bellingham caught the eye during his first season on Wearside and he is regarded as one of the brightest players plying their trade outside the Premier League.

As such, he has made it onto Lazio's radar and the Italian club are said to be keen to secure his services. However, in order to meet Sunderland's valuation, it seems as though the club must raise funds by selling a player or two.