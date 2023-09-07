Latest on Leeds United's 'last man standing' and what Daniel Farke has had to say as deadline looms
There are options remaining for Costa in terms of a transfer to another club because although most countries’ deadlines have passed, windows in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece, Australia and Qatar remain open. Costa is thought to have had some interest in Saudi Arabia this summer but Saudi clubs have only a few hours left of their window, with a 10pm deadline looming tonight. An added complication is Costa’s whereabouts – he’s on international duty with Angola right now preparing for today’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar at Estádio Da Tundavala in Lubango, Angola.
Costa made it plain from the outset of the summer that he saw no future for himself at Leeds and the club agreed. Farke did not see the winger in his first team plans for the Championship season, had no intention of including him in his squad list and therefore decided that Costa should train separately at Thorp Arch. He was joined briefly by Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra in training away from the senior side before they were reintroduced, although Sinisterra did then make a deadline day escape to Bournemouth. Costa has since joined in with the Under 21s’ training sessions under Michael Skubala’s watch.
Farke appreciated Costa’s honesty in a summer when others waited to make their intentions apparent.
“Helder, it's clear,” he said.
"So we were quite open. He was quite open,he wants to leave the club and there will be a decision. So, more or less, from the beginning of pre-season he was not in our plans and we were not in his plan so it's fair to think there will be a solution.”
If a move to the likes of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia and Qatar does not materialise this month then Leeds are expected to come to terms with Costa on a severance deal that will make him a free agent, bringing to an end a four-year stint. Costa joined initially on loan in July 2019 and made his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers permanent the following summer when promotion to the Premier League was secured. He penned a four-year contract in 2020 and played 22 times in the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa before being loaned out to Valencia and Saudi side Al-Ittihad for the past two seasons respectively.