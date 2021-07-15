UNCLEAR PICTURE - Leif Davis needs game time but played just twice for Leeds United in the Premier League last season as a substitute. Pic: Getty

Although reports have emerged suggesting Davis is on the verge of a loan move to Bournemouth who just a few months ago enquired about taking the left-back in a permanent deal, it is not yet decided that he will depart, temporarily or otherwise.

He reported back for pre-season testing a fortnight ago along with the majority of Marcelo Bielsa's squad and while he was missing from a recent first team training video, the YEP understands it was through illness and not because a move is imminent.

The 21-year-old played just 31 minutes of Premier League football for the Whites last season, in substitute appearances against both Manchester clubs, which was more than he managed in the Championship the season before, but less than his involvement in Bielsa's first campaign in charge.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was considered part of the first team plans for the club's top flight return, however, and was included in the matchday squad for 25 of the 38 Premier League games, albeit behind Gjanni Alioski and Stuart Dallas in the pecking order for his position. The bulk of his football came in Premier League 2 with Mark Jackson's Under 23s but even that only resulted in 11 starts due to his duties with the senior side.

Alioski may have left the club this summer but the picture at left-back has got no clearer for Davis, with Junior Firpo arriving from Barcelona to replace the Macedonian and Dallas, now considered a midfield starter, expected to be Bielsa's back-up full-back.

And at a stage of his career when he needs game time to develop further, Davis may well decide that the best chance of that is through a loan move elsewhere. Bournemouth are not alone in showing interest and he will have options if that is what he and the club decide is the best outcome.

The situation is similar for Gotts, a midfielder who can play at right-back. He spent the vast majority of last season out on loan with both Lincoln City and Salford City, racking up 22 appearances in League Two and seven in League One. In all competitions, including the FA Cup, EFL Cup, EFL Trophy and Premier League 2, he played 39 times and scored four goals for the three clubs.

Bielsa has long been fond of the 21-year-old and has in the past lamented not being able to give him more opportunities with the senior side, for whom he has featured once in league action, but like Davis he will not be short of offers this summer if another season-long loan is an option.

A number of their peers have already secured regular football elsewhere for the 2021/22 campaign, including Alfie McCalmont [Morecambe, loan], Ryan Edmondson [Fleetwood Town, loan] and Oliver Casey [Blackpool, permanent].