LATEST: Middlesbrough v Leeds is ON - pending a final meeting today

Tonight’s clash between Leeds United and Middlesbrough is on, pending a final meeting of the local authorities at lunchtime today.

A definitive decision on whether to allow this evening Championship fixture at The Riverside to go ahead is expected around noon but Cleveland Police confirmed this morning that the match is set to kick off as planned following a break in the weather.

The match was at the mercy of further snow showers last night but the absence of a significant downfall appears to have ended the risk of postponement.

Middlesbrough have spent the past 48 hours clearing snow from the pitch at The Riverside and were confident that their stadium would be safe to use. The surrounding road network, however, has been heavily affected by the cold.

Officials from Middlesbrough, Cleveland Police and the local council met to discuss the situation yesterday afternoon and will monitor the weather this morning before making a final decision.