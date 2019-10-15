Your YEP kicks off campaign calling for civic recognition for Don Revie and his Leeds United legends

Your Yorkshire Evening Post is proud to kick off a major new campaign today calling for civic recognition for Don Revie - and the footballing legends - who turned Leeds United into one of the biggest, and most famous, football clubs in the world.

Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 06:00 am
Don Revie. PIC: Getty

Exactly 100 years after our great club was founded, and half a century after The Don led his side to an inaugural triumph in the old First Division, there will never be a better time – or opportunity - to honour the Revie boys and all that they achieved for this city.

Their sustained success - Revie occupied the managerial hotseat for an unrivalled 13 years- are not only revered by fans of all ages today who recognise that this was the golden period in the club’s history, but the size of their following undoubtedly helped promote the city of Leeds to a global audience.

With your support, we’re confident council chiefs will concur and – rest assured – the YEP is committed to working with civic leaders to coming up with a suitable and belated accolade for these genuine Leeds legends.