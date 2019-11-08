YEP Jury: Leeds United must be on red alert for visit of Tony Mowbray's inconsistent Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray.

DAVID WATKINS

This weekend Leeds face Blackburn in a game that looks, on the face of it, a very similar challenge to last week when we saw off QPR.

Like the Hoops, Blackburn’s results have been random this season and both sides occupy that middle section of the table, albeit Blackburn sit closer to the wrong end.



Until last Saturday, Rovers were on a poor run of no win in six, including defeats to Luton, QPR and Birmingham.

A narrow 3-2 defeat at Preston though, when Rovers led 2-0 after only 11 minutes, shows they do carry a threat. Home draws with Huddersfield and Forest didn’t look too bad either and the danger they pose was shown last week when they turned over Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, with a good all-round display that had 22-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo picked for the Championship team of the week.

Leeds did exactly what we expected last time out so I’m hoping it will be a case of the same again tomorrow. Leeds to win but it will need all our guile to nudge past a determined defence.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 0.



ANDY RHODES

After what turned out to be a routine win against QPR last weekend, Leeds will go into tomorrow’s game against Blackburn on a high.

So far this season, United haven’t fared too well going into international breaks, but confidence will be high, particularly considering that Blackburn have conceded 22 goals in 15 league games. Tyler Roberts will be rubbing his hands together after getting back amongst the goals last weekend.

United’s form this season has been built on its defence. Conceding just eight goals in 15 games has propelled Leeds to the upper reaches of the division. They say that the best form of defence is attack, but they also say that defences win you championships.

Tony Mowbray has got results out of Blackburn. A win against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend shows they can crack tight defences, but Leeds have learnt how to keep teams at arm’s length this season.

If the forward line are on form again we may just get a routine victory.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 0.

MATTHEW EVANS

We’re on a roll at Elland Road.

Three games, nine points, four goals and none conceded shows just how quickly form can turn around given the ineptitude we showed in home fixtures for the run that started with our failure to beat 10-man Wigan Athletic in April and ran all the way through to our draw with Derby County in September.

Blackburn Rovers are having a mediocre season so far but are exactly the sort of team that United have struggled against under Marcelo Bielsa. If they come and park the bus then there’s no guarantees that we have the firepower to overcome them.

The introduction of Tyler Roberts against QPR last week seemed to make a difference and it can only be a matter of time before Patrick Bamford starts firing for us again.

I’m feeling confident that we can go on a bit of a run now, it’s really now or never, the next bunch of fixtures looks like the chance for us to set ourselves up to have another crack at a positive second half of the season.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 0.

MIKE GILL

After the heart-warming victory against QPR, United welcome the sad-faced Tony Mowbray and his Blackburn Rovers side.

On paper, this should be a routine three points for the Whites but Mowbray is a wily old fox and last season, his side took all three points at Ewood Park before pushing United all the way at Elland Road in a five-goal Boxing Day thriller that will stay for a long time in the collective memory.

This season’s Leeds side has a solid look about it and if they can continue with their efficiency in attack and strong defence then there should be no reason to doubt the collection of another valuable three points.

It looks like they’re going to have to do it without on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah but their creativity should be boosted by the return of Pablo Hernandez to the matchday squad.

Adding the little wizard to an attack which boasts the in-form Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts should mean that the goals will continue to flow.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds face their second home game in seven days, this time it’s a white rose versus red rose clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn’s form isn’t good, only one win in six (2-1 against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday). The rest of their recent games have seen them lose three times and draw twice.

Leeds fans will remember last season’s incredible game on Boxing Day when Rovers went 2-1 up on 90 minutes only for Leeds to grab the points with two injury-time goals, Kemar Roofe scoring both.

Tyler Roberts, a goalscorer last week, should keep his place and it would be a surprise if Marcelo Bielsa changes a winning line up. Eddie Nketiah could be out until December so Patrick Bamford will continue to lead Leeds’ line.

Pablo Hernandez will hopefully be amongst the 18. We’re Still no nearer to getting the influential Adam Forshaw back amongst the ranks, his injury is still ‘clouded in mystery’ and the midfielder has been missed.

Another full house will be expecting Leeds to continue their unbeaten run with three points against their Lancashire rivals. If Leeds score early, expect United to get another at the very least.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 0.

SHAUN SMITH

This looks, for all intents and purposes, like a routine home victory.

That said, most of us have forgotten what a routine home victory looks like. Last week against QPR got as routine as Leeds United get, and is it hoping for too much that a similar angst-free stroll awaits us tomorrow?

Blackburn Rovers are sitting in lower mid-table in the Championship and they’re as much a low mid-table club as one can expect to meet. So, a routine home win is predicted but probably best prepare for white knuckle roller coaster ride and a seven-goal thriller.