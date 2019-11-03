YEP Jury: Efficient and clinical Leeds United have turned over a new leaf

Jack Harrison celebrates his goal against QPR.

DAVID WATKINS

Well that was a pretty stress-free afternoon at Elland Road!

For once Leeds did exactly what they were expected to do, assuming we are to continue to blaze a trail at or near the top of the Championship.

Mateusz Klich on the attack against QPR.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A goal in each half, one from Tyler Roberts showing how important it is to hit the target regardless how powerful the shot is, and one from Jack Harrison, saw Leeds comfortably to the three points and, in the process, we recorded more than a single goal in a game for the first time since mid-September.

The performance was a tad un-Leeds like – QPR had slightly more possession than we did – but it was efficient; Leeds carving out 18 goal attempts to the Hoops’ six with six on

target.

It still wasn’t the brightly sparkling Leeds we saw in August but maybe less sparkly but more efficient is the better way forward!

Pablo Hernandez got 15 minutes at the end and, once he’s back in the starting XI, maybe that’s when we’ll see champagne football return.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

ANDY RHODES

In the end this was a routine win for the Whites who scored two home league goals for the first time this season.

This was due in no small part to Tyler Roberts. While he scored his first goal in 13 months he played the number 10 role perfectly, creating space and chances throughout.

This took the pressure off Patrick Bamford who looked lively once again. He might’ve been better off taking his first half one-on-one chance first time, but he was unlucky to have an effort chalked off for offside in the second.

The crowd were well behind him on Saturday and with support like that the goals will come. The return of Pablo Hernandez also drew appreciation from the crowd, as did Leif Davis who went for QPR’s jugular in the closing stages.

The R’s have been impressive at times this season but in the end Leeds were too strong. November could be a crucial month as the table continues to take shape. If United keep playing like this then we could get into some serious form.

Man of the match: Tyler Roberts.

MATTHEW EVANS

It was a very professional performance that put QPR to bed on Saturday afternoon with goals in each half and the most comfortable closing minutes we’ve had at Elland Road all season.

We are starting to look more comfortable in how we control games and, crucially, there were goals involved as well as Tyler Roberts scored on his first start of the season and Jack Harrison popped up late on.

Obviously that meant Patrick Bamford missed out on the action again but he did at least have the ball in the net before being judged offside.

There were some excellent performances in the Leeds ranks.

It was great to see Liam Cooper back with a dominant display, Helder Costa had his best game in a Leeds shirt and Stuart Dallas did a fantastic job of nullifying the threat of QPR’s Eberechi Eze who was easily their best player.

Man of the match this week goes to Jack Harrison with a goal and an assist and a hard working shift up and down the left wing. Pablo Hernandez’s late cameo was the icing on the cake.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United once again climbed to the summit of the Championship after a very impressive 2-0 win over QPR at Elland Road.

The Whites deservedly took the lead six minutes before the break, Jack Harrison’s run ended with him slipping the ball to Tyler Roberts who fired a superb ball just inside the left hand past. Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill had chances to equalise but both were wide of the goal, Patrick Bamford should have doubled the lead but Liam Kelly saved his tame header from a Kalvin Phillips cross.

Bamford finally got the goal his efforts deserved but unfortunately his header was ruled out for offside. Pugh had a shot that went wide and Hugill should have done much better when he headed wide.

Leeds put the game ‘to bed’ after they were denied a clear penalty for a foul on Harrison, but the Manchester City loanee was to have the last laugh.

He ran into the QPR penalty box, his attempted pass to Klich was blocked but the ball went straight back to the winger who finished off QPR with a clever shot that beat Kelly.

Men of the match: Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts.

MIKE GILL

QPR came to Elland Road to attack – when United allowed them to which wasn’t often.

Taking 51 per cent of the possession, the Hoops showed why they have scored so many goals.

United came out on top in every other meaningful statistic as they peppered the Rangers goal repeatedly.

Rangers also demonstrated why they have shipped so many goals as their nervy defence struggled to contain United’s offensive force.

Patrick Bamford, Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison all missed golden opportunities before Harrison cut the ball back for Tyler Roberts, who gratefully smashed the ball into the net.

There was some good football from both sides along with some scrappy stuff mostly in front of the John Charles Stand and Jordan Hugill came very close just before half-time.

In the second half United continued to press and Bamford had a headed ‘goal’ ruled offside.

There was a huge cheer when Pablo Hernadez replaced Helder Costa and on 84 minutes Harrison latched on to a defensive error to slot the ball home and avoid another anxious finish.

Man of the match: Tyler Roberts.

SHAUN SMITH

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em they say and QPR’s tactic of playing at Elland Road dressed as Leeds United caused confusion in the home ranks.

Passes went astray. And the game was bitty.

I’m not sure how many of those shirts QPR will sell but opticians in Leeds will have a busy week after 35,000 strained to see which team was which.

The on-going saga of Patrick Bamford not scoring added a new plot twist with a disallowed goal and Tyler Roberts demonstrated his quick feet.

Pablo Hernandez is back and Helder Costa had his best game for the club.

There were some good solid performances all-round not least from the returning Liam Cooper.

I like Bamford and his continuing stoicism almost as though he is playing the game manfully, considering actually scoring vulgar and gauche.

However it was Luke Ayling, having his best game for many moons, who caught the eye for me.