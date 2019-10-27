YEP Jury: Derby draw was the fair result ahead of back-to-back home games for Leeds United

Kiko Casilla watches as the ball hits his crossbar.

DAVID WATKINS

For the first time this season I can actually say I’m okay with dropping a couple of points in this one!

The conditions were atrocious, for us fans making our way to the ground, never mind the players; yet again we were not really at our best; and the home side probably had more good chances than we did. In those circumstances we can rely on the old adage that a point away is always a good point as long as we follow up with a win at home on Saturday!

Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher takes on Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know we are better than this but, on the day, Wednesday matched us.

It was good to see Captain Coops get time on the pitch and hopefully we are one game closer to a return for Pablo; we are missing his guile and every game without him is hard work at the moment.

Eddie Nketiah again showed us what he can do, with one good shot and a moment of sheer magic as he rounded a defender and left him for dead on the byline; it was another nudge to Marcelo to put him in from the start next week.

Man of the match: Ben White.

Marcelo Bielsa on the sidelines at Hillsborough.

MATTHEW EVANS

At half-time on Saturday lunchtime, United had been the better side at Hillsborough but, as with many of our games this season, it was 0-0 and we were left rueing the chances that had come our way and been missed.

Then, in the second half, something unusual happened. Sheffield Wednesday took the game by the scruff of the neck and suddenly we were second best.

As far as I’m concerned, it was the first time that has happened in the league this season.

Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling acknowledge the fans at Hillsborough.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic of course, and United should have scored a couple of their own, but Sheffield Wednesday’s aggression meant there was a rearguard action and a fair bit of luck needed to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

It wasn’t your typical 0-0 game but a draw felt like a fair result.

There were some very good performances in the Leeds side from Gaetano Berardi and Ben White but our full-backs looked much less assured and our attack never got going.

Man of the match has to go to the goalkeeper as, without him, we could have taken a bit of a hiding.

Leeds United fans at Hillsborough.

Man of the match: Kiko Casilla.

ANDY RHODES

Honours even at Hillsborough and I don’t think either side will have too many complaints.

Both could have won it and both will feel they might have made more of their chances. Patrick Bamford was only kept off the scoresheet by some Keiren Westwood heroics, while Jack Harrison saw an effort cleared off the line.

With Bamford going off at half-time, Sheffield Wednesday we’re allowed more time on the ball. However, Eddie Nketiah caused problems down the Owls’ right side.

His direct runs into the box were exactly what United fans have been looking for this season. Could they tempt Marcelo Bielsa into starting him alongside Bamford? In the end it was the very definition of stalemate, thanks in large part to Ben White who was exceptional once again.

The return of Liam Cooper will do the team no harm at all. Even in his absence Leeds have conceded just two goals in five games. With two home games coming up, six points would be more than welcome.

Man of the match: Ben White.

KEITH INGHAM

For the second time in five days Leeds shared the spoils, the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday meant Leeds dropped out of the top two.

Despite the clammer for Eddie Nketiah and others to start, Marcelo Beilsa stuck with the team that claimed a point at Preston. Leeds once again failed to capitalise on excellent chances created but for once the ‘the finger of blame’ cannot be pointed at a player but praise given to an excellent goalkeeping display.

Keiren Westwood in the Wednesday goal was simply superb as he denied Patrick Bamford and others time after time.

At the other end Kiko Casilla was equally adept at keeping Wednesday out with at least two full length diving saves. The fact that both keepers deserved the plaudits showed it was an interesting Yorkshire derby encounter.

I have the answer to change our fortunes. Back-to-back home games hopefully will give Leeds the opportunity to get a few goals to boost the fans’ confidence that seems to be disappearing week by week.

Men of the match: Keiren Westwood and Kiko Casilla.

SHAUN SMITH

I have a bicycle. It gets me to work. No part is more important than the other.

The back wheel is no more important the front, one pedal isn’t superior. The bike is the sum total of all its parts.

When Paddy Bamford left the battle at half-time the rapier that is Eddie Nketiah entered but it was Wednesday who took control.

There was something elemental missing from the mix. Fans have been too ready to see a quick fix in Leeds’ failings to put games to bed by simply swapping one centre forward for the other but things are not that simple.

Bamford is having no luck. Keiren Westwood’s save from his goal-bound header epitomised his season so far.

However, despite United slipping out of the top two, despite a growing anxiety, there is a feeling that it is just a matter of time until this team cements its place as the best in the league.

There must come a time when the rub of the green falls Leeds’ way.

It’s a bit of an uphill struggle at present but there is no reason that the wheels can’t start rolling and we start freewheeling.

Man of the match: Kiko Casilla.

MIKE GILL

Not too long ago, the last two results would have been described as hard-earned draws against teams in form and occupying high positions in the table. In fact, that is exactly what they were.

However, after a diet of Bielsa Ball, the bread and dripping served up in these encounters did nothing to stimulate our jaded palates.

All the talk before this game was of Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah and each player had 45 minutes to stake their claims for the lone striker spot.

In the first half, Bamford worked hard as always and was extremely unlucky to be denied a score when Keiren Westwood somehow pushed his well-placed header around the post.

After half-time, it was Nketiah’s turn. The Arsenal loanee’s workrate for the team could not be faulted and he even weighed in with a goal-saving clearance. He was lively and made a good contribution but could not break the stubborn Wednesday defence.

Both goalkeepers were tested and both bars were rattled but the deadlock could not be broken. All in all, a fair result.