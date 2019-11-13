Which Leeds United players make the Championship team of the season far?

But which Leeds United players have made the whoscored.com team of the season so far?

Lee Sobot looks at their team of the season so far based on average ratings after the first 16 games.

Nottingham Forest's Congolese summer recruit from Caen tops the goalkeeper ratings with an average of 7.0. Picture by Nick Potts/PA Wire.

A second player in the XI for Forest with the 22-year-old Englishman right back boasting an average rating of 7.3. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Leeds United's Brighton loanee has hardly put a wrong at centre back and has an average rating of 7.2. Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Cardiff City's summer recruit from Middlesbrough is selected as White's partner at centre-back with an average rating of 7.2. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Fulham's former Bristol City defender gets the nod at left back with an average rating of 7.4. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Leeds United's Yorkshire Pirlo finds himself in the best XI so far with the holding midfielder having an average rating of 7.4. Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Reading's 24-year-old ex-Chelsea youngster and former England under-21s midfielder makes the team with an average rating of 7.4 - the same as Phillips. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Hull City's 22-year-old forward/winger makes the XI on the right flank with an average rating of 7.3. Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

QPR's England under-20s international has the highest average rating so far at 7.5 and is selected on the left wing. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Sheffield Wednesday's 32-year-old Scotland international has an average rating of 7.3 and lines up in a two-man strike force. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.