We simmed the 2019/20 season on Football Manager 2020 - and this is the outcome for Leeds United

This is where Leeds United will finish in the Championship table - according to Football Manager 2020

Ahead of its November 19 release date, we've been test-driving Football Manager 2020, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:30 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 10:27 am

We put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated Leeds United's current Championship campaign. Click and scroll through the pages to see where Marcelo Bielsa's men finished:

1. Wigan Athletic (24th) - RELEGATED

P46 W10 D10 L26 GD-29 = 40 PTS

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Derby County (23rd) - RELEGATED

P46 W12 D8 L26 GD-22 = 44 PTS

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Luton Town (22nd) - RELEGATED

P46 W12 D11 L23 GD-27 = 47 PTS

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Preston North End (21st)

P46 W11 D16 L19 GD-9 = 49 PTS

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6