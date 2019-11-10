Tyler Roberts makes Patrick Bamford prediction and explains discussions over Leeds United penalty

Bamford and Roberts were seen in discussion after Luke Ayling earned Leeds a spot kick on the half hour mark but Bamford stepped up in a bid to net his first goal in 11 games.

The Whites striker coolly sent Rovers keeper Christian Walton the wrong way with Roberts left delighted for the forward whilst readily admitting he also wanted to take the penalty himself.

Bamford's successful spot kick laid the foundations for a 2-1 victory with Leeds doubling their lead just five minutes later through Jack Harrison and taking all three points despite a headed response from Derrick Williams five minutes before the break.

INFLUENTIAL: Leeds United's Tyler Roberts, left, in combat with Blackburn Rovers' Tosin Adarabioyo in Saturday's Championship clash at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"Of course I wanted to get in there but Pat has been the penalty taker and he got the goal," said Roberts of the first-half spot kick.

"He's been working so hard and he has kept his head and his composure.

"He has not listened to any outside comments.

"He has kept his head and his confidence and he deserved that one.

"It was nice for him to get that feel of hitting the back of the net again. The fans were amazing, they have stuck by him and he has stuck by himself and we have all stuck by him.

"We know he is a great goalscorer and I am sure that they will start coming in now."

Leeds looked on course to net a comfortable victory after Harrison doubled United's advantage but Rovers pulled a goal back from a 40th minute corner and the Whites were unable to restore their two-goal cushion after the break.

Leeds had several chances to net a third but Roberts said: "I wouldn't say it was a concern.

"I think it's just one of those things where you need to put them away but we are still creating the chances and that shows even though we are only a goal ahead and the pressure is on, we are still creating chances and opportunities to score.

"I think we kept their chances to a minimum.

"They got a goal off a corner but I think the boys kept their composure and just carried it out.

"The main thing was the three points. The boys worked massively and it showed in the end result."

The success also saw Leeds break the recent habit of heading into a two-week international break on the back of a defeat with the Whites having lost 2-1 at Millwall before a fortnight break in October and also chinned 1-0 at home to Swansea City before the September rest.

United also lost 1-0 at home to Sheffield United last March before the Spring international break with Leeds hammered 4-1 at West Brom before a two week rest last November.

Whites skipper Liam Coooper highlighted the recent trend in his captain's column in Saturday's match day programme, insisting it was imperative Leeds signed off with a victory.

Roberts, though, said it was simply business as usual.

"I don't think that was on our minds," said Roberts.

"It was obviously a stat that was there but we knew that we could get the three points as we do every game and it showed in our performance and our confidence I think.

"It will be nice for the boys to have a break.