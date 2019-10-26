TEAM NEWS: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United - skipper Liam Cooper returns but only to the bench with Whites unchanged

Liam Cooper arrives at Hillsborough.

Cooper takes the place of Barry Douglas who is missing among the substitutes as Gateano Berardi again starts at centre-back.

Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah once again has to settle for a place on the bench as Patrick Bamford is again confirmed as starting in the lone striker role while Jamie Shackleton (hamstring), Pablo Hernandez (hamstring) and Adam Forshaw (hip) remain out injured.

Owls boss Garry Monk has made two changes to his side with Keiren Westwood replacing Cameron Dawson in goal and Atdhe Nuhiu coming in for Massimo Luongo, who misses out with an ankle injury.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Davis, Cooper, Gotts, Clarke, Roberts, Nketiah.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Fox, Borner, Iorfa, Palmer; Harris, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Fletcher, Nuhiu. Subs; Dawson, Lee, Pelupessy, Winnal, Odubajo, Murphy, Forestieri.