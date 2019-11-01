QPR "prepared and confident" ahead of tough Elland Road test as Mark Warburton reveals injury concerns

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mark Warburton. (Getty)

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mark Warburton believes his side are well prepared for a tough Elland Road test this weekend.

The 57-year-old has guided his side to eighth place in the Championship standings after 14 outings having won seven, drawn two and lost five in the opening months of the campaign.

The Rs fell to a 3-1 defeat to London neighbours Brentford on Monday evening at Loftus Road while Leeds enter the clash following a 0-0 draw with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Warburton, though, is preparing his side for a stern test on Saturday afternoon but says that they are well versed in what they must do to get a positive result in LS11 and add to their strong start.

“It’s a demanding league; the games come thick and fast so you can’t be sitting there and feeling sorry for yourself,” Warburton said.

“I’m expecting a high-energy performance in front of a packed Elland Road, which is a fantastic football stadium.

“Leeds will be at home and keen to deliver a performance in front of their own supporters.

“We go there as apparent underdogs but we have gone to tough places this year and have shown that we can win games of football; we’ve shown we can control games of football.

“We prepare well for it and we go there with absolute respect for our opposition. They’re a very tough opponent with a very good squad but it’s about us going there and being confident in what we do.

“We need to maintain our concentration and focus and understand all of the implications of playing in a tough away venue.”

The Rs have two injury worries in the form of defender Yoann Barbet and Manchester City loanee Matt Smith.

“Barbet tweaked a muscle,” he added.

“He’s never had one [this type of injury] before, would you believe, so he has been very fortunate up until this point. The medical team are superb and they have been working with him.