Preston North End's predicted XI after Marcelo Bielsa confirms Leeds United's line-up at Deepdale
Leeds United make the trip to Deepdale on Tuesday evening to take on Preston North End - but how are the Lilywhites expected to line-up?
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 9:46 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 9:59 am
United head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed in his pre-match press conference that his starting eleven would remain the same following the weekend victory over Birmingham City. North End, though, have two long term injury concerns in Tom Clarke and Louis Moult. We asked LEP writer Dave Seddon for his predicted line-up, which is set to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.