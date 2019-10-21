Preston North End v Leeds United - press conference RECAP: Pablo Hernandez update as Marcelo Bielsa provides fitness latest ahead of Tuesday's night clash at Deepdale
ALL the latest from Thorp Arch as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa faces the media ahead of Tuesday night's Championship encounter at Preston North End.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:25 am
Updated
Monday, 21st October 2019, 1:00 pm
Just two points separate the two sides with Leeds second in the Championship table and Preston sixth.
Please refresh the page for the latest updates.