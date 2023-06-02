Football Insider have claimed the Clarets have ‘made an approach to the player’s representatives’ in recent days as they look to boost their squad ahead of their return to the top flight. However, Luton Town are keen to secure Drameh on a permanent basis after the 21-year-old helped the Hatters reach the Premier League during an impressive loan spell at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking about the possibility of retaining Drameh’s services following their play-off final win over Coventry City, Hatters manager Rob Edwards said: “It’s a difficult one to talk about that at the moment. Clearly, we really like him, that’s obvious. He’s playing every week for us and playing really well.

“We are always looking to the future and that’s part of my job as well, along with people I’m working with above and the recruitment team and everyone. I think his future will get sorted out. He’s not going to be short of options, if it’s not Leeds, but we’ll see.”

Football Insider also claimed Coventry have ‘expressed an interest’ in the defender - but suggest the chance to play in the Premier League ‘is likely to prove decisive’, leaving Burnley and Luton are the leading contending to sign a player that was heavily linked with Newcastle United last season.

Whites face competition from Bournemouth for former QPR man

Reports in Turkey have suggested Leeds are considering a move for Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel.