Police and stewards quell crowd trouble following Leeds United's centenary clash with Birmingham City

Police and stewards had to quell crowd trouble at the full-time whistle following Leeds United's 1-0 victory over Birmingham City at Elland Road.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:06 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:07 pm
Stewards kept the two sets of fans apart in the South West corner of the stadium but a number of missiles were seen being thrown into the home enclosure.
Police and stewards also had to deal with issues near Fullerton car park outside the ground near the away end.
Mounted police and officers with batons drawn moved in to restore order swiftly.
Leeds United stewards were finally stood down an hour after the game had ended.