Pictures to end a week of centenary celebration for Leeds United

Leeds United continued their centenary celebrations in style with a win over Birmingham at Elland Road.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th October 2019, 12:05 pm
Players salute fans prior to the game as they celebrate the club's centenary year.

The Championship clash saw the return of some legends of the past, and also Pep Clotet who, once a member of the backroom staff, now manages Birmingham who were beaten by a Kalvin Phillips goal in the 65th minute.

Here are some moments from the end to a great week as pictured by the Yorkshire Evening Post photographer, Jonathan Gawthorpe.

United's Kalvin Phillips scores the winner.
Former boss Howard Wilkinson and Jermaine Beckford.

Fans show their appreciation for the boss.
United's legends Peter Lorimer and Tony Dorigo before the game.
United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates scoring the winning goal with his team mates.
Bielsa welcomes Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet back to Elland Road.
Showing their true colours, fans get into the spirit of the game.
Standing head and shoulders above the rest, this fan makes sure he gets a good view.
United's Luke Ayling leads the players out.
Flying the flag for Leeds United.