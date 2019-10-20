Pictures to end a week of centenary celebration for Leeds United
Leeds United continued their centenary celebrations in style with a win over Birmingham at Elland Road.
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 12:05 pm
The Championship clash saw the return of some legends of the past, and also Pep Clotet who, once a member of the backroom staff, now manages Birmingham who were beaten by a Kalvin Phillips goal in the 65th minute.
Here are some moments from the end to a great week as pictured by the Yorkshire Evening Post photographer, Jonathan Gawthorpe.