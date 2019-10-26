'Patrick Bamford brace incoming' - Leeds United fans react to Sheffield Wednesday team news
Leeds United make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday lunchtime in Championship action - and Marcelo Bielsa has named his line-up for the clash at Hillsborough.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 11:39 am
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 11:39 am
The Whites remain unchanged following the midweek draw at Preston as club captain Liam Cooper returns to the bench with Jamie Shackleton missing out despite recovering from injury in recent days.